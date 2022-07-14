WTI Wave Analysis

- WTI reversed from support level 92.93
- Likely to rise to resistance level 97.00
WTI recently reversed up from the strong support level 92.93 (former monthly low from March and April), standing near the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.
The upward reversal from the support level 92.93 stopped the previous minor impulse waves (iii) and 3 – which belong to wave (C) from June.
Given the still oversold daily Stochastic, WTI can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 97.00.