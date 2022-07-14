Thu, Jul 14, 2022 @ 04:31 GMT
WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from support level 92.93
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 97.00

WTI recently reversed up from the strong support level 92.93 (former monthly low from March and April), standing near the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 92.93 stopped the previous minor impulse waves (iii) and 3 – which belong to wave (C) from June.

Given the still oversold daily Stochastic, WTI can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 97.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

