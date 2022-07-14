Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku indicator and along the ascending trendline, we have a bullish bias that prices will drop and rise from 1st support at 105.794 where the pullback support and 61.8% fibonacci retracement are to 1st resistance at 111.758 in line with 100% fibonacci projection and 78.6% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and drop to 2nd support at 103.401 where the horizontal swing low support and -27.2% fibonacci expansion are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 111.758

H4 time frame, 1st support at 105.794

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with prices moving below the ichimoku indicator and along a descending trendline, we have a bearish bias that prices will drop to our 1st support at 1723.09 where the horizontal pullback support, 61.8% fibonacci retracement and 61.8% fibonacci projection are. Once we have downside confirmation of price breaking 1st support structure, we would expect bearish momentum to carry price to 2nd support at 1678.36 in line with swing low support and 100% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price could rise to our 1st resistance at 1758.89 in line with overlap resistance and 38.2% fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1758.89

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1723.09

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with prices moving below the ichimoku indicator and within the descending channel, we have a bearish bias that prices will rise and drop from our 1st resistance at 1.18748 where the pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 1.17674 where the 78.6% fibonacci projection and 127.2% fibonacci extension are. Alternatively, price could break 1st resistance structure and rise to 2nd resistance at 1.19338 in line with the overlap resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.18748

H4 1st support at 1.17674

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 0.97233 where the horizontal pullback support is to our 1st resistance at 1.00485 in line with the 100% Fibonacci projection is. Alternatively, price may not break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 0.95268 where the horizontal pullback support.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.97233

1st resistance level at 1.00485

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving in an ascending trendline on our RSI, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1.00173 in line with the swing low and 100% fibonacci projection to the 1st resistance at 1.03634 at the pullback resistance. Alternatively, price may break the support structure at 1st support and drop to the 2nd support at 0.98416 in line with the -61.8% fibonacci expansion.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.03634

H4 1st support at 1.00173

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with price moving along an ascending trendline and above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will drop and rise from our 1st support at 137.771 where the pullback support is to the 1st resistance at 139.536 in line with 100% fibonacci projection and -61.8% fibonacci expansion. Alternatively, price could break 1st support and drop to 2nd support at 136.706 where the overlap support, 38.2% fibonacci retracement and 100% fibonacci projection are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 139.536

H4 time frame, 1st support at 137.771

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud and in a descending trendline, we have a bearish bias that price will continue to drop from the 1st resistance at 0.67656 in line with the 100% and 78.6% fibonacci projections to the 1st support at 0.66052 in line with the 161.8% fibonacci extension and 78.6% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may reverse off the 1st resistance and rise to the 2nd resistance at 0.68487 in line with the overlap swing high and 61.8% fibonacci projection

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.67656

H4 1st support at 0.66052

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud and in a descending trendline, we have a bearish bias that price will continue to drop from the 1st pullback resistance at 0.61364 in line with the 127.2% fibonacci extension and 78.6% fibonacci projection to the 1st support at 0.60333 in line with the 161.8% fibonacci extension and 100% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may reverse off the 1st resistance and rise to the 2nd resistance at 0.62039 in line with the overlap swing high.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.60333

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.6136

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1.29525 where the horizontal pullback support and fibonacci confluence are to our 1st resistance at 1.30780 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may not break 1st support and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.30780

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.29525

OIL:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 89.44 where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension is from our 1st resistance at 96.93 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance and head for 2nd resistance at 104.77 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 96.93

H4 time frame, 1st support of 89.44

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 31218 where the horizontal pullback support is to our 1st resistance at 31866 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may not break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 30434 where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration: