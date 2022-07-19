Tue, Jul 19, 2022 @ 08:29 GMT
AUD/USD Attempts to Rebound

Orbex
By Orbex

The Australian dollar finds support from upbeat RBA meeting minutes. A break above 0.6790 has prompted some sellers to cover their bets, easing the downward pressure for now. The former resistance has turned into a support. 0.6870 is a congestion area as it coincides with the 30-day moving average. The bears may look to fade the rebound as the RSI inches into the overbought zone. However, a bullish breakout could trigger an extended rally towards 0.6960 and pave the way for a potential recovery in the days to come.

