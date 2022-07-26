Tue, Jul 26, 2022 @ 12:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Shows Bullish Formation ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD Shows Bullish Formation ahead of FOMC

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Russia’s Gazprom announced that it will slow flows on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline and that they will halt another turbine in the pipeline to Germany, which will reduce the flow to just 20% of capacity (currently at 40%) from July 27. This can cause plenty of issues in Europe so stocks turned down recently due to recession risk. However, DAX is still holding and doing quite well above that 13k support level, while the EURUSD also remains in uptrend. From an Elliott wave perspective, we see EURUSD pair in a minor intraday consolidation from where we expect a break to the upside as that bounce from parity unfolded in five waves. However, there is always a chance for a more complex correction especially as traders will likely wait on the sideline till the FOCM tomorrow. So if we see more weakness, the deeper support is at 1.01.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.