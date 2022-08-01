USD/CAD Struggles for Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar consolidated after Canada’s GDP showed signs of slowing down in May. A series of lower lows and a fall below the daily support at 1.2840 further weighed on short-term sentiment. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart suggests possible acceleration to the downside. 1.2750 is the Chartnext support and its breach could trigger a deeper correction towards 1.2600. 1.2860 is the first resistance ahead after a short-lived bounce and the bulls will need to clear 1.2940 before a meaningful recovery could take shape.