Mon, Aug 01, 2022 @ 12:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 30 Tests Major Resistance

US 30 Tests Major Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 rallies over expectations of slowing inflation. The index has found support in the former supply zone around 31700, which indicates the bulls’ strong commitment in extending the current recovery. As the index claws back last month’s losses, June’s high at 33450 is a major ceiling and a bullish breakout could ease the downward pressure in the medium-term. As the RSI rises back into the overbought area, intraday buyers may start to take profit, causing a pullback. 32500 is a fresh support should this happen.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.