Tue, Aug 02, 2022 @ 10:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD Consolidates Gains

XAG/USD Consolidates Gains

Orbex
By Orbex

Silver rallies as risk appetite favours commodity markets. A break above the last leg of sell-off at 19.40 triggered momentum buying. This is a sign of a massive exodus from heavy selling. A close above 20.20 further put the short side under pressure. The RSI exhibits a bearish divergence, suggesting a slowdown in the impetus. Resistance could be expected in the supply zone (21.00) from a combination of profit-taking and fresh selling. 19.90 is the immediate support and 19.30 a second layer in case of a deeper pullback.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.