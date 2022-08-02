GER 40 Tests Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 finds support from strong earnings in Q2. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates improvement in the market mood after the bulls cleared resistance around 13350. 13650 at the origin of a faded rebound in mid-June is a key hurdle. Selling interest could be expected as the index is still in recovery mode. However, a bullish breakout could trigger a runaway rally and send the index towards June’s high at 14700. The RSI’s overbought condition has caused a pullback and 13340 is the first support.