GBPUSD Under Bullish Control But Confirmation Required

GBPUSD closed marginally above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on Monday at 1.2244 for the first time since February, violating at the same time the upper surface of a bearish channel.

Despite today’s stabilization, there are still hopes for further progress given the upward trend in the RSI, which is currently hovering clearly above its 50 neutral mark, as well as the strength in the MACD, which has climbed into the positive region.