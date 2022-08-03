Wed, Aug 03, 2022 @ 06:27 GMT
Gold Price Gains Bullish Momentum, $1,800 Presents Resistance

Titan FX
Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price gained momentum after it broke the $1,740 resistance.
  • It surpassed a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,755 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is still struggling to clear the key 1.0280 resistance zone.
  • The US ISM Services PMI could decline from 55.3 to 53.5 in July 2022.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price started a decent upward move from the $1,680 zone against the US Dollar. The price was able to surpass the $1,700 and $1,720 resistance levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace after it broke the $1,740 resistance. There was a clear move above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,755.

Besides, the price spiked above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,879 swing high to $1,680 low. The price even settled above the $1,750 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The next major resistance is near the $1,800 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,879 swing high to $1,680 low.

Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,825 level. On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,765 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The next major support is near the $1,750 level, below which the price could accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,720 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still facing a strong resistance near 1.0280. Besides, GBP/USD corrected lower from the 1.2300 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Services PMI for July 2022 – Forecast 49.2, versus 49.2 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for July 2022 – Forecast 50.6, versus 50.6 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for July 2022 – Forecast 53.3, versus 53.3 previous.
  • US Services PMI for July 2022 – Forecast 47.0, versus 47.0 previous.
  • US ISM Services PMI for July 2022 – Forecast 53.5, versus 55.3 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

