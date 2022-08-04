Thu, Aug 04, 2022 @ 10:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Seeks Support

XAU/USD Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

Gold softens as US Treasury yields bounce over solid economic data. The price hit resistance at 1790 which used to be a critical floor on the daily chart. Sentiment has remained cautious after its breakout and the bears could be waiting to sell into strength. A break below 1770 has prompted some leveraged buyers to bail out leaving 1754 as their second line of defence. Its breach could attract momentum selling and extend losses towards 1720. Only a rally back above 1790 would renew buyers’ interest and send bullion to 1825.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.