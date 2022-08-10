FTSE 100 Stays Upbeat

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The FTSE 100 edged higher supported by financial and commodity stocks. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows an acceleration in the rally. As the index grinds a rising trendline, the optimism is likely to attract more buying interest. 7560 at the origin of the June sell-off is a key resistance where the price action may start to struggle under the weight of profit-taking and fresh selling. However, if the bulls manage to lift the triple top at 7650, they could resume the rally in the medium-term. 7450 is an important support.