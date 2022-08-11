AUD/USD Breaks Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar surged as the US counterpart’s weakness drove traders into riskier assets. After a brief pullback the pair bounced off the demand zone around 0.6870 right over the bullish MA cross on the daily chart. A break above the daily resistance at 0.7050 indicates the bulls’ willingness in pushing higher. 0.7130 is the next hurdle as the RSI went overbought. Its breach could pave the way for a rally to June’s high at 0.7270. The psychological level of 0.7000 is the first support and 0.6870 critical to keep the recovery intact.