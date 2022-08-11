US Oil Still Under Pressure

Thu, Aug 11, 2022 @ 10:08 GMT
WTI crude struggles as US output hits its highest level since April 2020. The price has been falling along the 20-day moving average, putting it at the risk of a bearish reversal. Short-term price action found some relief at 87.50 but the bears could be waiting to sell into strength. 94.00 has turned into a resistance after it failed to stop the bleeding. Selling could be expected from those looking to join the downtrend. 82.00 would be the target in case of a bearish breakout. The bulls need to clear 98.20 before they could attract attention.

