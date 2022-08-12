USD/JPY Struggles for Bids

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar consolidates as traders reassess future rate hike moves by the Fed. A bearish RSI divergence and MA cross on the daily chart suggest the start of a correction. A short-lived rebound came to a halt in the supply zone around 135.40 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. A follow-up break below 133.00 indicates that the path of least resistance could be down. 130.50 at the origin of a bullish breakout in June is a critical floor, its breach may extend losses to last May’s lows next to 126.90.