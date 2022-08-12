USD/JPY Struggles for Bids

Fri, Aug 12, 2022 @ 07:24 GMT
The US dollar consolidates as traders reassess future rate hike moves by the Fed. A bearish RSI divergence and MA cross on the daily chart suggest the start of a correction. A short-lived rebound came to a halt in the supply zone around 135.40 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. A follow-up break below 133.00 indicates that the path of least resistance could be down. 130.50 at the origin of a bullish breakout in June is a critical floor, its breach may extend losses to last May’s lows next to 126.90.

