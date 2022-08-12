Fri, Aug 12, 2022 @ 12:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Battling to Keep its Feet Above Trendline

GBPJPY Battling to Keep its Feet Above Trendline

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday but encouragingly it quickly managed to recover its flash drop to 161.26, closing neutral above the ascending trendline once again.

In addition to the above, Thursday’s candlestick reminds of a bullish dragonfly doji candlestick, which is a signal of a possible upside reversal, though whether the price will proceed higher on the following candlestick will confirm the appetite for more buying.

For now, the technical oscillators are displaying some improvement in market sentiment as the RSI keeps trending up, and the MACD is trying to climb above its red signal line in the negative area. Yet, as long as the former remains below 50, some caution is warranted.

If the price was to pick up steam, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) could resume its resistance role at 163.43. If not, the next obstacle could pop up somewhere between the 50-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 150.96 – 168.70 upleg at 164.53, while a decisive break above the descending trendline at 165.33 could be a bigger achievement. In the event the bulls climb that wall, traders will look for a close above the previous high of 166.31 to shift attention towards the April-June ceiling of 167.80 – 168.70.

On the downside, a durable move below the trendline and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 161.95 could initially push for a close below the support line seen at 160.72. Should the bears snap that bar, the spotlight will turn to the 50% Fibonacci of 159.86, while lower, the 200-day SMA at 158.67 could be the next target.

Summarizing, GBPJPY maintains some buying interest despite its recent consolidation. An extension above 163.43 could be the trigger for more upside.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.