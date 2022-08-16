Tue, Aug 16, 2022 @ 11:31 GMT
FTSE 100 Inches Up

Orbex
By Orbex

Equities rally as investors find some relief in China cutting interest rates. The FTSE is looking to hold onto its gains as it grinds its way towards a new high. 7560 at the origin of June’s liquidation is a major hurdle and strong selling interest could be expected from those who believe in a bear market in the medium-term. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may make buyers wary of chasing after the rally. 7460 is the immediate support and 7370 over the 30-day moving average an important level to prevent a correction.

