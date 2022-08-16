FTSE 100 Inches Up

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Equities rally as investors find some relief in China cutting interest rates. The FTSE is looking to hold onto its gains as it grinds its way towards a new high. 7560 at the origin of June’s liquidation is a major hurdle and strong selling interest could be expected from those who believe in a bear market in the medium-term. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may make buyers wary of chasing after the rally. 7460 is the immediate support and 7370 over the 30-day moving average an important level to prevent a correction.