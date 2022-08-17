Wed, Aug 17, 2022 @ 07:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Returns above 1.2100; Bullish Cross Within SMAs Remains Intact

GBPUSD Returns above 1.2100; Bullish Cross Within SMAs Remains Intact

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPUSD rebounded off the 1.2000 psychological level in the preceding session, flirting with the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The bullish crossover within the SMAs remains intact, suggesting that a bullish correction may be on the radar in the short-term timeframe. The MACD oscillator is moving sideways near its trigger and zero lines, while the RSI is approaching the neutral threshold of 50.

If the market manages to gain momentum, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from 1.3640 to 1.1760 at 1.2200 may act as nearby resistance ahead of the 1.2300 barrier. A sustained close above the latter may pave the way for 1.2410 and the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 1.2470.

On the other hand, a move lower again may find next support at 1.1995, a level that has acted as both resistance and support throughout the month of July and the beginning of August. When that level is broken, the next potential support is at 1.1890, after which the attention can turn to the 28-month low at 1.1760.

Since prices are still below the 1.2200 resistance, the medium-term picture is unfavorable and only a successful climb above the 200-day SMA may switch the outlook to bullish.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.