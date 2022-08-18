Thu, Aug 18, 2022 @ 11:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Bears Remain in Play on Fears that Aggressive BOE Would Negatively...

GBP/USD: Bears Remain in Play on Fears that Aggressive BOE Would Negatively Impact Growth

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable maintains negative tone and attacks 1.20 support in early Thursday following short-lived recovery attempts.

Pound came under fresh pressure after higher than expected July inflation (10.1% vs 9.8% f/c; the highest since 1982) that suggests the BOE is likely to opt for another 0.5% rate hike to fight soaring prices. Continued strong policy tightening would negatively impact Britain’s economic growth that would prompt further selling of pound.

Daily technical studies show rising negative momentum and moving averages in bearish setup, with near-term action being pressured and capped by the base of falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud, although headwinds from key 1.20 support zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1760/1.2293/daily Kijun-sen at 1.2026 and psychological 1.20 support) persist and may keep the action in extended consolidation before bears resume.

Upticks should be capped by the cloud base (1.2097) to keep bears intact and offer better selling opportunities, while only sustained break above daily Tenkan-sen (1.2135) would put bears on hold.

Eventual clear break of 1.20 pivot would signal bearish continuation on completion of failure swing pattern on daily chart and expose targets at 1.1963 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1.1916/1.1890 (July 22/21 spike lows).

Res: 1.2059; 1.2097; 1.2135; 1.2167.
Sup: 1.2000; 1.1963; 1.1916; 1.1890.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.