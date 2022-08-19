Fri, Aug 19, 2022 @ 17:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Bears Accelerate Towards 2022 Low, On Track for the Biggest Weekly...

GBP/USD: Bears Accelerate Towards 2022 Low, On Track for the Biggest Weekly Fall in Nearly Two Years

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable extends sharp fall after eventual break of pivotal 1.20 support, pressured by growing concerns about inflation-growth puzzle which boosts fears that the economy is heading into recession and fresh hawkish comments from Fed policymakers.

Soured sentiment adds to bearish technical studies, completing negative near-term outlook, as the pair is on track for a weekly close below psychological 1.20 level and for the biggest weekly loss since the first week of September 2020.

Bears eye 2022 low at 1.1760 (July 14), violation of which would risk deeper fall and retest of pandemic low at 1.1410 (March 2020).

Oversold daily conditions give initial warning that bears may face headwinds on approach to key 1.1760 support, with limited upticks expected to remain below 1.20 level (psychological /daily cloud base) and offer better levels to re-enter bearish market.

Res: 1.1900; 1.1936; 1.2000; 1.2062
Sup: 1.1760; 1.1700; 1.1634; 1.1556

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.