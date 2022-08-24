Wed, Aug 24, 2022 @ 11:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNAS 100 Struggles for Bids

NAS 100 Struggles for Bids

Orbex
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 feels the pressure from signs of a slowing US economy. A break below the psychological tag of 13000 has put the bulls under pressure. 12800 on the 30-day moving average is another test of buyers’ resolve in the short term. 13080 has become a fresh supply area, and as the RSI recovers into the neutral area, renewed selling interest could cap a potential rebound. The bulls will need to reclaim 13400 before the index could secure a foothold again. Otherwise, it could be vulnerable to another round of sell-offs.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.