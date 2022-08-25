US Oil Breaks Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude climbed after Saudi Arabia suggested trimming output. Both 20 and 30-day moving averages previously acted as resistance in a month-long retreat. A break above 95.00 and the MAs prompted sellers to cover, easing the downward pressure. 98.00 at the start of the August sell-off could be the next hurdle, which might open the door to the recent peak at 102.00. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation has temporarily limited the range of the bounce. 92.00 is a fresh support to let the price take a breather.