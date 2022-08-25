Thu, Aug 25, 2022 @ 09:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Breaks Higher

US Oil Breaks Higher

Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude climbed after Saudi Arabia suggested trimming output. Both 20 and 30-day moving averages previously acted as resistance in a month-long retreat. A break above 95.00 and the MAs prompted sellers to cover, easing the downward pressure. 98.00 at the start of the August sell-off could be the next hurdle, which might open the door to the recent peak at 102.00. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation has temporarily limited the range of the bounce. 92.00 is a fresh support to let the price take a breather.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.