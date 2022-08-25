Thu, Aug 25, 2022 @ 09:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Extended Recovery Tests Pivotal 200DMA Resistance

WTI Oil: Extended Recovery Tests Pivotal 200DMA Resistance

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil extends rebound from seven-month low and hits three-week high on Thursday, after receiving fresh boost from signals that OPEC+ cartel is willing to cut production and significantly stronger than expected drop in the US crude inventories that added to persisting supply concerns.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that production cut will support prices, with Iran exports still being halted due to nuclear program talks, adding to the sentiment, though analysts think that even Iran’s return to the market would have limited impact, as oil market will remain tight, following cut of Russian supply on sanctions.

Recovery tests key barrier at $95.61 (200DMA) and faces strong headwinds here, signaled by overbought stochastic and fading bullish momentum on daily chart.

If recovery stalls here that would signal that correction is likely over and keep larger bears intact for fresh push lower, with return below $90 to confirm the action.

Violation of 200DMA, on the other hand, would further weaken larger bearish structure and open way for stronger correction, with lift above $100 (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of $123.65/$85.35) to add to bullish signals.

Res: 95.61; 96.54; 97.45; 99.58.
Sup: 94.39; 93.31; 91.34; 90.75.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.