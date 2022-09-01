Thu, Sep 01, 2022 @ 15:28 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD reversed from resistance level 1.3200
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3000

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.3200, intersecting with the upper Bollinger Bond and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3200 stopped the earlier short-term correction 2.

Given the strong long-term downtrend and moderate euro bearishness – EURCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1.3000.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.