EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD reversed from resistance level 1.3200

Likely to fall to support level 1.3000

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.3200, intersecting with the upper Bollinger Bond and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3200 stopped the earlier short-term correction 2.

Given the strong long-term downtrend and moderate euro bearishness – EURCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1.3000.