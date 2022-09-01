EURCAD Wave Analysis

- EURCAD reversed from resistance level 1.3200
- Likely to fall to support level 1.3000
EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.3200, intersecting with the upper Bollinger Bond and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.
The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3200 stopped the earlier short-term correction 2.
Given the strong long-term downtrend and moderate euro bearishness – EURCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1.3000.