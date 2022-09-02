Nasdaq 100 Grinds Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 falters as the Fed puts price stability as its number one priority. A drop below 13000 has prompted buyers to bail out, exacerbating the selling pressure. The index is hovering above 12000 at the base of a bullish breakout in late July. This is a critical zone to hold the fading optimism together. A bearish breakout would show a lack of commitment from the buy side and turn the previous rally into a dead cat bounce. An oversold RSI attracted some buying interest in the demand zone and 12500 is a fresh resistance.