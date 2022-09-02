Fri, Sep 02, 2022 @ 11:14 GMT
Nasdaq 100 Grinds Critical Support

Nasdaq 100 Grinds Critical Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 falters as the Fed puts price stability as its number one priority. A drop below 13000 has prompted buyers to bail out, exacerbating the selling pressure. The index is hovering above 12000 at the base of a bullish breakout in late July. This is a critical zone to hold the fading optimism together. A bearish breakout would show a lack of commitment from the buy side and turn the previous rally into a dead cat bounce. An oversold RSI attracted some buying interest in the demand zone and 12500 is a fresh resistance.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

