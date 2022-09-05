Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

Today’s trading session of the single European currency started with a strong bearish pressure. At the time of writing of the analysis, the bears are trying to breach the support at 0.9917. The next one ahead of them would be the one at 0.9700. If the bulls manage to recover their positions, they could try to breach the resistance at 0.9950. Due to the bank holiday today in the U.S. and the lack of significant macroeconomic news, big market moves are rather unlikely.

USD/JPY

The yen's bull run continues. Today's trading session started with a confirmation of the resistance breach at 140.20. The next resistance before the bulls at the level of 141.00 could be found in a longer-term chart. If the bears manage to impose themselves on the market, we could witness an attempt to reach the support at 139.00. Volatility is expected to remain low today.

GBP/USD

The pound continues to lose ground against the U.S. dollar. At the time of writing the analysis, the bears have targeted the key support at 1.140. If the bulls tip the scales in their favour we could witness an attempt to reach the support at 1.160. Today, no significant macroeconomic news is expected neither from the UK, nor from the U.S..

EUGERMANY40

At the time of writing the analysis of the German index, the bears have managed to consolidate the support breach at 12700. If they continue at this pace, we could witness an attempt to breach the support at 12300. On the other hand, if the bulls manage to gain the upper hand, we could witness a recovery of their positions to the 12880 level.

US30

Today’s trading session of the U.S. blue chip index starts with the bearish attempts to reach the support at 31315. If the bulls manage to tip the scales in their favour, we could witness an attempt to reach the resistance at 31640. These moves will be quite a tough task for traders due to the expected low volatility today.