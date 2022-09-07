CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY broke key resistance level 143.10

Likely to rise to resistance level 146.00

CHFJPY currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 143.10, which has been reversing the price from the end of June, as you can see from the daily CHFJPY chart below.

The breakout of the resistance level 143.10 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strong daily uptrend and powerful yen outflows – CHFJPY can be expected to rise further toward the resistance level 146.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse waves 3 and (3)).