Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 08:52 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Tests Critical Floor

US Oil Tests Critical Floor

Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude weakens due to lingering concerns over demand. The recent bounce has failed to clear the daily resistance at 109.00, given back all its gains instead by retesting the base at 91.50. As sentiment remains pessimistic, the path of least resistance might still be down. A bearish breakout would force the bulls to bail out and attract momentum sellers, exacerbating volatility in the process. A drop below the psychological level of 90.00 could extend losses beyond 85.00. A recovery may be brief with 97.20 as the first resistance.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.