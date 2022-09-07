US Oil Tests Critical Floor

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude weakens due to lingering concerns over demand. The recent bounce has failed to clear the daily resistance at 109.00, given back all its gains instead by retesting the base at 91.50. As sentiment remains pessimistic, the path of least resistance might still be down. A bearish breakout would force the bulls to bail out and attract momentum sellers, exacerbating volatility in the process. A drop below the psychological level of 90.00 could extend losses beyond 85.00. A recovery may be brief with 97.20 as the first resistance.