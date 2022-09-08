USD/JPY in Limited Pullback

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen recoups some losses as the Q2 GDP growth beats expectations. The dollar’s rally gained momentum after it lifted July’s high at 139.40. 145.00 is a hurdle and may see some profit-taking after the RSI soared into overbought territory. Past that, the pair could continue towards its 24-year high at 147.50. As sentiment remains extremely bullish, a pullback would be seen as an opportunity to stake in with 142.70 as the closest support. Further down, the psychological level of 140.00 would be the bulls’ stronghold.