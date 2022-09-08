Thu, Sep 08, 2022 @ 09:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Futures Retreat to 7-month Low as Negativity Persists

WTI Futures Retreat to 7-month Low as Negativity Persists

XM.com
By XM.com

WTI oil futures (October delivery) have been losing ground since mid-August when the price failed to surpass the 97.70 mark.  Moreover, apart from the price trading below its lower Bollinger band, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has dropped beneath the 200-day SMA completing a ‘death cross’, both reinforcing the thesis for a sustained bearish outlook.

The momentum indicators also suggest that near-term risks are tilted to the downside. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is descending in the 20-oversold zone, while the MACD histogram is extending its retreat beneath both zero and its red signal line.

To the downside, further declines could cease at the seven-month low of 81.50. Dipping beneath that region, the bears could target 77.20 before the spotlight turns to the December 2021 resistance zone of 73.00. Even lower, the December support of 66.00 may prove to be a tough hurdle for the commodity to overcome.

On the flipside, bullish actions could propel the price towards the recent support zone of 85.50, which may now act as resistance. Conquering this barricade, the price might ascend towards 90.00 or higher to challenge the August peak of 97.70. A break above the latter could open the door for the 102.00 region.

Overall, WTI oil futures’ short-term picture is likely to deteriorate even further as the commodity appears to be facing tremendous downside pressure. For that bearish tone to reverse, the price needs to jump above the 97.70 ceiling.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.