Thu, Sep 08, 2022 @ 16:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURAUD Climbs above 1.4805, Maintains Bullish Bias

EURAUD Climbs above 1.4805, Maintains Bullish Bias

XM.com
By XM.com

EURAUD has been in a rally mode since Tuesday, when it hit support slightly above the 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages (EMAs), thereby allowing the drawing of an upside support line from the low of August 26. Today, the pair emerged above the 1.4805 barrier, marked by the high of August 2, while the price action remains one of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting that the short-term bias remains bullish.

Both the RSI and the MACD detect upside speed, with the former lying near 70 and the latter running above both its zero and trigger lines. That said, the RSI is showing signs of topping, highlighting the risk of a small setback before the next bullish march.

The bulls could take the reins from somewhere above the aforementioned upside line, and perhaps aim for the 14910 zone, which acted as a temporary ceiling between July 12 and 21. If it doesn’t hold this time around, its break could see scope for extensions towards the high of July 11 at 1.4975, or even the 1.5075 hurdle, marked by the inside swing lows of June 30 and July 5.

On the downside, the bullish case may be scrapped upon a break below 1.4565. The pair would not only be below the upside line, but also below all the moving averages. After that, initial support may be found at 1.4520, the break of which could pave the way towards the low of August 30 at around 1.4420.

In brief, EURAUD has been trending north since August 26, as marked by an upside support line. Combined with the fact that the pair is also trading above all the plotted moving averages, this suggests that the path of least resistance remains to the upside.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.