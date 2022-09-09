EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY reversed from key resistance level 144.30

Likely to fall to support level 142.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 144.30 (which has been reversing the price from the start of June) standing above the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 144.stopped the previous impulse waves (v), 3 and (3).

Given the overbought daily Stochastic – EURJPY can be expected to fall further toward the support level 142.00 (top of wave B from July).