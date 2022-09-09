NZD/USD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar recovers from dips as risk appetite makes its return. The pair came under pressure after it tanked below the daily support at 0.6060. With the RSI in the oversold zone, bargain hunters have been eager to buy the dip at the psychological level of 0.6000. But so far rebounds have been opportunities to sell into strength. The next one could also meet stiff selling pressure at 0.6130. The bulls will need to clear 0.6250 before they could turn sentiment around. Otherwise, the kiwi might drift towards 0.5900.