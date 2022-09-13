GBP/USD: Sterling Keeps Firm Tone Ahead of Inflation Data

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable remains at the front foot and rises to two-week high, during European session on Tuesday, underpinned by the data from the UK labor sector which showed unemployment falling to a multi-decade low, though positive impact was tempered by slightly higher than expected earnings numbers.

Daily studies improved but still lack positive momentum, offering some support to the action which rose above 20DMA (1.1693) and pressures another pivotal barrier at 1.31738 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2276/1.1405), close above which is needed to add to bullish stance and open way for further gains.

All eyes are on today’s US and Wednesday’s UK inflation data, which are expected to generate fresh direction signals, especially if releases beat or undershot expectations.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Res: 1.1738; 1.1760; 1.1800; 1.1841.

Sup: 1.1675; 1.1610; 1.1573; 1.1497.