EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY reversed from resistance level 144.00

Likely to fall to support level 142.00

EURJPY recently reversed down from the key resistance level 144.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of June), standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 144.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

EURJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 142.00 (former resistance, which stopped wave B in July).