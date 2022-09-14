Wed, Sep 14, 2022 @ 18:36 GMT
Natural Gas Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Natural gas rising inside impulse wave 3
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 9.500

Natural gas recently reversed up from the key support level 7.755 (which has been reversing the price from the start of August), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from the support level 7.755 started the active short-term upward, which belongs to wave (C) from July.

Natural gas can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 9.500 (top of the earlier short-term correction (b) from last month).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

