Technical Outlook and Review

USD/JPY:

On the H4 chart, price is still respecting the ascending momentum. We are still bullish bias- Price is testing above the previous low and if bullish momentum continues, it should bring price to first resistance at 144.918 where the 161.8% extension sits. If it breaks this level, it should bring price to 147.332 where the previous swing high sits. Alternatively it could pull back to the first support at 141.652 where the 23.6% retracement and 100% projection sits then to the second support at 139.518 where the 38.2% retracement and overlapping support sits.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 144.918

H4 time frame, 1st support at 141.652

DXY:

On the H4, price is still respecting the bullish channel and has failed to break the first support- we are bullish bias. Price has rebounded off the support level and is moving toward the first resistance at 110.698 levels where the previous swing high sits. Alternatively, price could pull back to test the first support at 109.323 where the 23.6% retracement sits then the second support at 108.007 where the 61.8% projection, 61.8% retracement and previous swing low sits.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 110.698

H4 time frame, 1st support at 109.323

EUR/USD:

On the H4, price is moving within the channel, we are currently bullish bias as price fails to break the first support. Price seems like its moving to first resistance at 1.0112 level where the previous swing low sits. If bullish momentum continues, it should bring price to second resistance at 1.0274 where the 78.6% retracement and previous swing high sits. Alternatively, price could pull back to test the first support at 0.9913 where the 78.6% projection and previous swing low sits, subsequently the second support at 0.9878 where the previous swing low sits.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.0112

H4 1st support at 0.99134

GBP/USD:

On the H4, prices are still moving in a bearish momentum hence we are bearish biassed. Prices seem to be moving toward the first support at 1.1442 where the 161.8% extension and previous swing low sits. Alternatively, price could pull back to test the first resistance at 1.1605 where the 23.6% retracement and overlapping support sits then the second resistance at 1.1760 where the 38.2% retracement and previous swing high sits

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.1605

H4 1st support at 1.1442

USD/CHF:

On the H4, prices have broken the ascending channel and we are currently bearish bias. Price is testing the first resistance at 0.9623 where the overlapping resistance and 50% retracement sit. If it breaks this level, it might test the second resistance at 0.9694 where the 38.2% retracement sits. Alternatively, price could pull back to test the first support at 0.9468 where the 78.6% retracement sit and then second support at 0.9369 where the previous swing low sits

Areas of consideration

H4 1st support at 0.9468

H4 1st resistance at 0.9623

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with the price moving within the descending trendline and below ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop from the 1st support at 1662.740, which is in line with the 100% fibonacci projection to the 2nd support at 1639.347, where the 127.2% fibonacci projection is. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance at 1679.649, which is in line with the 23.6% fibonacci retracement and pullback resistance. If the 1st resistance is broken, the 2nd resistance could be at 1695.654, which is in line with the 50% fibonacci retracement and overlap resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1662.740

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 1639.347

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with the price moving within the descending channel and below ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop to the 1st support at 0.66725, which is in line with the 78.6% fibonacci projection. If the 1st support level is broken, the 2nd support could be at 0.66122, where the 100% fibonacci projection is. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance at 0.67717, which is in line with the 38.2% fibonacci retracement and overlap resistance. If the 1st resistance is broken, the next resistance level could be at 0.68274, where the overlap resistance and 61.8% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st support at 0.66725

H4 2nd support at 0.66122

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with the price moving within the descending channel and below ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop to the 1st support at 0.59099, where the 100% fibonacci projection and 161.8% fibonacci extension are. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance at 0.60373, which is in line with the pullback resistance and 38.2% fibonacci retracement. If the 1st resistance is broken, the 2nd resistance could be at 0.60788, which is in line with the overlap support and 61.8% fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, current price

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.59099

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with the price moving within the ascending channel and above ichimoku cloud, we have ab bullish bias that the price may rise from to the 1st resistance at 1.32727, which is in line with the 127.2% fibonacci extension to the 2nd resistance at 1.33618, where the 161.8% fibonacci extension is. Alternatively, the price may drop to the 1st support at 1.30745, which is in line with the 61.8% fibonacci retracement and overlap support.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.32727

H4 time frame, 2nd resistance at 1.33618

OIL:

On the H4, with price below ichimoku and moving within the long term descending trendline, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop to the 1st support at 90.155, which is in line with the 78.6% fibonacci retracement. If the price broke the 1st support, the 2nd support could be at 88.332, which is in line with the swing low. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance at 93.434, where the 50% fibonacci retracement and overlap resistance are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 96.160

H4 time frame, 1st support at 92.239

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, price is reflected off nicely at the first resistance at 32500.85 where the 50% Fibonacci retracement is and broke right through the first support at 31029.34 where the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement is. Price might continue heading downwards towards the second support at 30343.73 where the previous swing low is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 31029.34

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 30343.73

DAX:

On the H4, price has reflected of the first resistance at 13505 where the 61.8% retracement is and got a big reaction breaking through the first support at 13084. Price might continue going down towards the second support at 12606 where the swing low is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 13084

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 12606

ETHUSD:

On the H4, price has reflected off the second resistance at 1789.8 where the 61.8% Fibonacci level is and pulled back hence we are currently bearish bias. Price has pushed through the first support at 1508.57 where the previous swing low is at. If bearish momentum continues it should bring price to the second support at 1420.74 where the previous swing low sits.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 1676.58

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1508.57

BTCUSD:

On the H4, price reflected off the first resistance at 22600.00, broke past the second resistance at 20756.87 and is moving in a bearish momentum hence we are bearish. Price has moved and tapped the first support at 19557.00 where the 78.6% retracement sits. If bearish momentum continues, it should bring price to the second support 18540.00 where the previous swing low sits. Alternatively, price could pull back to test the second resistance at 20756.87 where the 50% retracement is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 22600.00

H4 time frame, 1st support at 19557.00

S&P 500:

On the H4, the price reversed from the 4100 price area forming a bearish channel, with the price falling towards the 1st support are of 3900. With our bearish bias still valid, as price trades back towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, look for price to test the 1st support area. If the price breaks below the 1st support level, the price could fall towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 3784.19. There could be some pullback up towards the 1st Support level area else it could head towards the 2nd support of 3636.87. As the price falls towards the 2nd support, it could find some pullback towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement pullback support area.

Areas of consideration: