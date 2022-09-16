Fri, Sep 16, 2022 @ 08:34 GMT
AUD/USD Tests Major Support

The Australian dollar struggles as August’s unemployment rate shows an uptick. The bounce hit resistance at 0.6910 over the 30-day moving average. A steep drop is a sign of liquidation and a lack of commitment from the buy side. The RSI’s oversold condition has led to some buying in the demand area near July’s lows (0.6680). If the pair fails to hold onto this critical level, a bearish breakout would extend losses to 0.6500 and resume the downtrend in the medium-term. The support-turned-resistance at 0.6830 is a fresh hurdle.

