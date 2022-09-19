Mon, Sep 19, 2022 @ 12:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Faces Dim Outlook as New Resistance Pops Up

Gold Faces Dim Outlook as New Resistance Pops Up

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold resumed its bearish momentum early on Monday after Friday’s rebound off a 29-month low of 1,653 faded immediately around the previous low of 1,680. Strikingly, the latter overlaps with the 200-weekly moving average (SMA), which has been out of sight since the end of 2018.

In technical indicators, the bearish cross within the 20- and 50-day SMAs is endorsing the negative trend in the market. Meanwhile, the MACD is set for another downside extension below its red signal and zero lines, while the RSI and the stochastics, although close to their oversold levels, have yet to change direction northwards, all keeping the bias on the bearish side for now.

If the 1,680 resistance stands firm, the precious metal could slide towards the 1,640 barrier from February-April 2020. Breaking lower, the 1,600 psychological mark may attract special attention in fear that any violation at this point could quickly sink the price to the bottom of the bearish channel seen around 1,540.

Alternatively, a close above the 1,680-1,690 constraining zone could stage a new battle near the 20-day SMA currently at 1,712. Running higher, the price may next attempt to breach the 50-day SMA at 1,735 and successfully pierce the channel’s upper band at 1,750. Note that a former restrictive line is also passing through this area.

Summarizing, gold remains exposed to additional declines as the price is fighting a critical support-turned-resistance zone at 1,680. If the bulls cannot knock down that wall, the bears may further worsen the already dim outlook.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.