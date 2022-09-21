UK 100 Struggles for Bids

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The FTSE 100 slips as expectations of a hawkish BoE weighs on the growth prospect. Buyers’ struggle to hold onto their recent gains above 7230 weighs on sentiment. The latest optimism has waned after a bounce failed to secure 7330, leaving the index vulnerable to another round of sell-off if the bulls start to pull out. 7130 is an important support and its breach could attract momentum sellers and extend losses to July’s lows around 7020. There the FTSE would face the risk of a bearish reversal in the medium-term.