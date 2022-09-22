GBPJPY Wave Analysis

Thu, Sep 22, 2022 @ 13:51 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 163.00

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area located between the major support level 160.25 (which has been reversing the pair from the middle of June), 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the C-wave of the earlier medium-term ABC correction (2).

GBPJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 163.00 (former low of wave A from the middle of September).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

