USD/CAD Breaks Major Resistance

The Canadian dollar slipped after July’s retail data fell short of expectations. The current rally continues to accelerate after the US dollar rose to a fresh two-year high above 1.3420. A lack of selling pressure enables the bulls to push towards July 2020’s high at 1.3640. Though short-term price action could use a little breathing room after the RSI ventured into overbought territory multiple times. 1.3390 would be the first support in case of pullback, and strong interest could be expected from bullish trend followers.