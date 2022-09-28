Wed, Sep 28, 2022 @ 09:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY on a Mission to Claim 145.00; Bias Cautiously Bullish

USDJPY on a Mission to Claim 145.00; Bias Cautiously Bullish

XM.com
By XM.com

USDJPY is back on the mission to fight against the 145.00 crucial ceiling after fully recouping the Bank of Japan-led decline to 140.34 last week.

Even though the stochastics are positively charged, the RSI and the MACD are mirroring some skepticism among investors as the former seems to be struggling to post a higher high within the bullish area, while the latter remains stable below its red signal line.

Nevertheless, if the pair manages to secure a foothold around the 144.00 level, the pair may pierce through the 145.00 wall to meet the 1998 top of 147.71. The 149.00 -150.00 region could next come on the radar if the ascent grows further.

Should the bears drive the price below 144.00, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 143.00 could cancel any extensions towards the 141.55 support zone, where the ascending trendline from 130.38 is positioned. Falling lower, the price may retest last week’s low of 140.34 ahead of the key 139.37 region, a break of which would signal the end of the bullish trend.

In brief, USDJPY is looking cautiously bullish in the short-term picture. The next episode of volatility is expected to start either above 145.00 or below 144.00.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.