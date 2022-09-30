Fri, Sep 30, 2022 @ 10:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Seeks Support

USD/CHF Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar falls as GDP shows a 0.6% contraction last quarter. The pair is consolidating its gains after it rose above the double top at 0.9880. A slide below 0.9850 triggered profit-taking. Medium-term sentiment remains intact though and 0.9720 is the next level to gauge follow-up interest. The bulls may need to accumulate before they could take on 0.9900 and another double top (1.0040) on the daily chart. A close above this major ceiling would release the last bit of selling pressure and extend the rally towards 1.2300.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.