Mon, Oct 03, 2022 @ 15:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Gold Edges Higher But Gains Likely to be Limited

XAU/USD: Gold Edges Higher But Gains Likely to be Limited

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold price rose on Monday, generating initial signal of bullish continuation after the action in past two days moved in a large swings but without direction, leaving a double – Doji candles, one with long tail and the other with long upper shadow.

Weaker dollar contributed to metal’s fresh strength, but near-term bullish structure is still fragile, and gains could be short-lived, as signals that Fed remains on aggressive path on interest rate hikes, would continue to underpin the dollar.

Daily techs support scenario as momentum, although heading north, is still deeply in negative zone and stochastic is about to enter overbought territory, while moving averages are in mixed setup.

Fresh advance cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at $1672 (38.2% of $1765/$1614 and pressuring falling 20DMA ($1677), with sustained break here to firm near-term structure for further recovery which should be capped at key $1690/$1700 zone.

Repeated failure to register daily close above $1672 would keep the downside vulnerable and generate initial signal of possible recovery stall.

Res: 1672; 1277; 1690; 1700.
Sup: 1655; 1650; 1641; 1622.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.