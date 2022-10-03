AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY reversed from long-term support level 92.35

Likely to rise to resistance level 94.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDJPY recently reversed up from the long-term support level 92.35 (which has been reversing the pair from the middle of June), strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 92.stopped the previous short-term corrective wave (ii).

Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 94.00 (earlier resistance from the end of September).