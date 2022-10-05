Wed, Oct 05, 2022 @ 14:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Pair is Correcting Gains Near 1.1420

GBP/USD Pair is Correcting Gains Near 1.1420

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The British Pound started a fresh increase from the 1.1000 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair was able to climb above the 1.1100 and 1.1200 resistance levels.

There was a close above the 1.1250 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It even spiked above the 1.1400 level and traded as low as 1.1489. The pair is now correcting gains, with an immediate support near the 1.1420 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.1420 level and a connecting bullish trend line. The main support is forming near 1.1280 on FXOpen. A break below the 1.1280 support could even push the pair below the 1.1220 support.

On the upside, the first major resistance sits near the 1.1480 zone. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.1480 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.1550 level in the near term.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Technical Outlook and Review

How to Write a Trading Plan

Everything You Need to Know about Confluence

Risk and Reward

Scalping: How to Opportunistically Trade the FX Market

Forex Algorithmic Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.