Wed, Oct 05, 2022 @ 14:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Faces Profit Taking after Quick Rally

Gold Faces Profit Taking after Quick Rally

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold drifted lower and back into the broken 2022 bearish channel after its two-day exciting rally stalled at 1,729 – the highest since September 13.

The RSI and the stochastics have abandoned the overbought region, raising concerns that the latest bullish wave has probably peaked. The weakness in the MACD is also endorsing the current negative momentum in the price.

Nevertheless, sellers would not be ruining the short-term positive trajectory unless they drive forcefully below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and the bullish channel at 1,698. The 20-period SMA is also converging on that area. In case the decline officially violates the upward pattern below the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1,688, the price may seek shelter around the former resistance of 1,676. If it fails to rebound here, the 50-period SMA, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,807–1,614 downtrend, could next come to the rescue at 1,660.

In the bullish scenario, where the precious metal bounces back above the 50% Fibonacci of 1,711, the bulls may attempt to reach the cautious zone of 1,735–1,746. A decisive close higher could confirm additional gains towards 1,765.

To summarize, gold traders are engaging in profit-taking after a strong rally earlier this week, but the market

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.