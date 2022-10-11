Tue, Oct 11, 2022 @ 05:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD under bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6200

AUDUSD under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the support zone lying at the intersection of the support level 0.6400 (low of the earlier impulse wave (i)) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse waves (iii) and C.

AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6200 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (iii)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.