USDCHF under bullish pressure

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0050

USDCHF under the bullish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key resistance level 0.9940 (which has been reversing the pair from the end of September).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9940 accelerated the active short-term impulse waves (c) and 3.

USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.0050 (former monthly high from May and June).